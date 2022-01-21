STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre gives nod for four-lane upgradation of Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway at Shiradi Ghat

Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has approved the Rs 1,200-crore project to upgrade the two-lane Shiradi Ghat road into a four-lane highway.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Concretisation work under way on Shiradi Ghat on NH 75

Concretisation work under way on Shiradi Ghat on NH 75. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central government has approved of a proposal to make the road between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, at the Sakleshpur Shiradi Ghat section, a four-lane road to reduce traffic snarls and eliminate other problems.

Union Minister for National Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has approved the Rs 1,200-crore project to upgrade the two-lane Shiradi Ghat road into a four-lane highway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would take up the project and complete it in around 24 months, Gadkari said.
CM assures quick approvals 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who spoke to Gadkari, assured speedy approvals for implementing the project. The project is expected to boost economic growth in the region. Gadkari has instructed NHAI to study the proposal to build a 6-lane tunnel through Shiradi Ghat.

