COVID: 48,049 new cases recorded in Karnataka, 29,068 from Bengaluru alone

Published: 21st January 2022 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Continuing to register a surge in cases, Karnataka on Friday logged 48,049 new cases of COVID-19, and 22 fatalities, taking the tally to 34,25,002 and the death toll to 38,537.

The state had recorded 47,754 fresh infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases today, 29,068 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 7,196 people being discharged and 6 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,23,143.

There were 18,115 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,63,292, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.23 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.

Of the 22 deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi (4), Mysuru (3), Haveri (2), followed by others.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest with 2,021 new cases, Hassan 1,889, Mandya 1,506, Kalaburgai 1,164, and Bengaluru Rural 1,036.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 15,42,092 cases, followed by Mysuru 1,94,070 and Tumakuru 1,35,212.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 13,02,027, followed by Mysuru 1,82,644 and Tumakuru 1,23,039.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,01,14,815 samples have been tested, of which 2,49,832 were on Friday alone.

