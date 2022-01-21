STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision to be taken on scientific basis: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on lifting of weekend, night curfew

A meeting with expert committee members later in the afternoon would decide on the continuation of weekend curfew, Basavaraj Bommai said.

Published: 21st January 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the decision on lifting of weekend and night curfew will be taken on a scientific basis. A meeting with expert committee members later in the afternoon would decide on the continuation of weekend curfew, he said.

Many legislators, MPs and organisations are set to convey their opinion on the issue. A suitable decision would be taken based on the views of the experts and the trend of the prevailing third wave of Covid, Bommai said.

"We will take into consideration how the third wave has unfolded and its future consequences. It's impact on health infrastructure in the coming days to arrive at a decision. We will also discuss the action taken so far and the existing situation and decision would be taken on a scientific basis," he said.

"The state government is doing its duty in the form of 'Thrividha Dasoha' of providing Anna (food), 'Ashraya' (shelter) and 'Akshara' (education) for the deprived," Chief Minister Bommai said.

Speaking to mediapersons before heading to participate in the 'Dasoha Dina' at Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt he said, "Siddaganga Mutt has heralded a culture of Dasoha (charity) in Karnataka.

"Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has followed the ideals of Basaveshwara in letter and spirit. State government has decided to celebrate Dasoha Day in Siddaganga Mutt. Our government is treading the path shown by the great seer. The rice quota per head has been raised from 4kg to 5kg. Ragi and Jowar are also being distributed according to the food habits of the region," he said.

The state government has undertaken 'Vidya Dasoha' (educational charity) by providing scholarships for children of construction workers and farmers. A massive housing project is being implemented. About 5 lakh houses are being constructed," Bommai said.

