Karnataka government names 14 experts to give out information on COVID-19
BENGALURU : Two days after the state government issued a statement that only official spokespersons should give information pertaining to COVID-19, to reduce miscommunication, the government of Friday released a list of 14 spokespersons.
The list includes State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (community medicine - TAC) chairman Dr MK Sudarshan, SJICSR director Dr CN Manjunath, Clinical Expert Committee (cardiologist - CEC) member Dr K Ravi, Clinical Expert Committee (physician- CEC) chairman Dr V Ravi, state nodal officer for whole genomic sequencing and member (virologist- TAC) Dr C Nagaraj, Director, RGICD and SDS Sanatorium (respiratory physician- CEC), BMCRI; Dr BL Shashi Bhushan, Professor and HoD of Respiratory Medicine (respiratory physician- TAC), BMCRI; Dr Giridhar R Babu, Professor of Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health (Epidemiologist- TAC); Dr Shivananda, ex-director, IGICH (paediatric- TAC); GV Medical Superintendent IGICH Dr Basavaraj (paediatrician- CEC).
Vani Vilas Hospital Professor and HoD of OBG Dr Savitha G (OBG - TAC and CEC), Manipal Hospital consultant Dr Pradeep Rangappa (Intensivist- CEC), Manipal Hospitals consultant pulmonologist Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, consultant paediatrician Dr Vishwanath Kamoji (member of Paediatric Committee- BBMP), Manipal Hospital and Apollo Hospital pulmonologist (member of expert health committee - BBMP) Dr Ravindra Mehta are also among the government-appointed spokespersons.