KSAWU suspends classes for one week after 7 PG students test positive for Covid 

Classes were suspended following the district adminisration's guidelines that if any institution reports five or more Covid-19 cases, then such institutions should declare holiday.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University

The Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women's University has declared holiday after students test positive with Covid-19.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University (KSAWU) has suspended all the classes for one-week from Friday after over five students tested positive for coronavirus, 

According to the officials of the KSAWU, “A total of seven post-graduate students, who were residing in the university hostel, have been infected with Covid-19. Among the infected, few are mild-symptomatic and remaining are asymptomatic. However, the cases have been found only among students and no staff have been infected.”

Following the guidelines of the district administration, which has ordered that if any institution reports five or more Covid-19 cases, then such institutions should declare holiday, with immediate effect, for one week, the university administration has suspended all the classes and has declared holiday till January 27.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Professor Dr B K Tulasimala, vice-chancellor of KSAWU, said that, “Among the infected students few have returned to their hometowns with their parents and remaining have been isolated. The infected students have been given the Covid kit. The district health authorities have collected the samples of primary and secondary contacts. The results of the remaining samples are likely to be announced on Friday.”

“The classes have been suspended for one week. The university administration block will remain open with minimum staff. We have already sanitized all the class rooms, hostels and various blocks of all the departments. A necessary precaution has been taken in the university campus,” said VC Tulasimala.

