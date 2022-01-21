Police in Karnataka failing, CM Bommai must resign: Congress spokesperson HA Venkatesh

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Accusing the police and intelligence machinery in the state for failing in their duties, Congress spokesperson HA Venkatesh demanded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resign.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, former MyLAC chairman Venkatesh said that police personnel who are deployed for the CM's security are accused in drug cases. "Two cops have been booked in a drug case and an FIR has been registered in the Koramangala police station, Bengaluru. If this is the case, where is the morality of the CM and the police system. He must immediately step down from his post," he said.

He further expressed displeasure against the authorities for registering a case against freedom fighters and Congress leaders, including former MLAs, for taking part in the Mekedatu padayatra, which was launched from Mysuru recently.

"Cases have been registered against seven Congress leaders, two freedom fighters and over 20 others, who took part in the rally held in solidarity with the Mekedatu padayatra in the city. BJP is using its power to fight the grand old party. We will launch a 'jail bharo' campaign across the state," he warned.