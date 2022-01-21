STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Wearing hijab indiscipline', says Karnataka minister as students stand firm

Stressing that schools and colleges are not the place to practice religion, minister BC Nagesh asked the students to adhere to rules regarding the uniform for students, which have been followed.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Women in hijab

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

UDUPI/ BENGALURU: The controversy over eight students of the Women's Government PU College, Udupi, who have been insisting on wearing headscarves inside the classroom, is refusing to die down. 

On Thursday, the students stood outside their college gate displaying placards, seeking justice. "It is our fundamental right to wear the hijab and the college authorities should not stop us," declared Hazra, one of the students. The girls said they have not been allowed to attend classes since December 31. 

In Bengaluru, Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh termed the entire episode as political. Stressing that schools and colleges are not the place to practice religion, he asked the students to adhere to rules regarding the uniform for students, which have been followed since 1985.

"There are over a hundred Muslim children studying in the institution who have no problems. Only these few students are choosing to protest. Schools and colleges should not turn into religious centres," he said. He also went on to say that wearing hijab in the classroom would amount to indiscipline as other students may expect similar concessions. 

Official holds discussion with students

Both the minister as well as college administration maintain that the move is to ensure uniformity amongst students as well as for purposes of identity. However, the students say that it’s a violation of their rights and they had been facing similar discrimination as they had not been allowed to speak in Urdu or Beary as well. For the past three weeks, these students are not being allowed inside the classrooms and are being marked absent.

They have been coming to college, but wait outside the classroom as they have not been given permission to attend classes with the hijab on.

Reacting to the issue, Prof Varadesh Hiregange, Director, Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal, felt that as long as the face of the student is visible, wearing hijab should not be considered as going against the rules on uniforms.

"Hijab might be a religious compulsion, so it is not correct to intrude into one's religious faith. Also, there are many such other faiths, like how Sikhs wear turbans. The issue should be looked at from such a perspective as the hijab does not go against the uniform rule," he added.

Meanwhile, based on the directive of Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, Kundapura sub-division Assistant Commissioner Raju arrived at the college on Wednesday and held meetings with the DDPU Maruthi and college principal Rudra Gauda. The AC also held talks with the college development committee members and the protesting students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC Nagesh Womens Government PU College Karnataka government Karnataka college hijab Hijab
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp