Will study all aspects before decision on COVID curbs: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that all aspects are being looked into, before any decision on lifting restrictions is taken at Friday's meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The details of the impact of restrictions are being collected from all areas -- how effective have the curbs been, what implications they have shown, and whether they have served the desired purpose -- are also being studied, he elaborated.

The details will help the government decide if there is a need for the restrictions to continue, limited or extended. The government is also looking at the financial impact and the inconvenience caused to the public, along with their behaviour.

On the question of cases rising, especially if restrictions are relaxed, Dr Sudhakar revealed that experts have projected an increase to the tune of 60,000 a day, which could shoot up to over a lakh, in the foreseeable future. Hence, the government is gearing up to the task and keeping all preparations in mind before taking any decision.

Medical kits in districts

With an increase in home isolation during the third wave, Dr Sudhakar also said that just like in Bengaluru, home isolation medical kits will be provided to people in other districts too. Health officials said this decision has been taken since cases are rising in other districts at a fast pace.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare released a list of medicines and essentials to be included in the home isolation kit, which will also contain a self-explanatory prescription in English and Kannada.

The kit will also provide 10 three-layered face masks and a bottle of hand sanitiser.