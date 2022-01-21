STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will study all aspects before decision on COVID curbs: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

On the question of cases rising, especially if restrictions are relaxed, Dr Sudhakar revealed that experts have projected an increase to the tune of 60,000 a day, which could shoot up to over a lakh.

Published: 21st January 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that all aspects are being looked into, before any decision on lifting restrictions is taken at Friday's meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The details of the impact of restrictions are being collected from all areas -- how effective have the curbs been, what implications they have shown, and whether they have served the desired purpose -- are also being studied, he elaborated. 

The details will help the government decide if there is a need for the restrictions to continue, limited or extended. The government is also looking at the financial impact and the inconvenience caused to the public, along with their behaviour. 

On the question of cases rising, especially if restrictions are relaxed, Dr Sudhakar revealed that experts have projected an increase to the tune of 60,000 a day, which could shoot up to over a lakh, in the foreseeable future. Hence, the government is gearing up to the task and keeping all preparations in mind before taking any decision.

Medical kits in districts

With an increase in home isolation during the third wave, Dr Sudhakar also said that just like in Bengaluru, home isolation medical kits will be provided to people in other districts too. Health officials said this decision has been taken since cases are rising in other districts at a fast pace.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare released a list of medicines and essentials to be included in the home isolation kit, which will also contain a self-explanatory prescription in English and Kannada.

The kit will also provide 10 three-layered face masks and a bottle of hand sanitiser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Dr K Sudhakar Karnataka COVID rules Karnataka COVID curfew
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp