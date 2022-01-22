Karnataka CM's political secretary MP Renukacharya takes part in religious event, breaks COVID rules

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya found himself in yet another controversy for allegedly violating of COVID-19 norms. Renukacharya and his family took part in a Ganahoma ritual conducted by the Ganapathi Sankashti Samithi at Kunduru village in Honnali taluk on Friday.

Hundreds of people took part in the programme. During the event, most of them were seen not wearing masks and not maintaining safe distance. Renukacharya had recently taken part in a bull racing competition that was held in the presence of thousands of people in Honnali, inviting opposition attack for violating COVID guidelines.