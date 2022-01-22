STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to oppose Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal water project

Instead, it had advocated a dam at Hogenakkal on the border between Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday asserted that it will oppose the proposed water project at Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu, stating that the neighbouring state cannot take up the work unilaterally.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said, "It has come to my notice that Tamil Nadu has announced finalising a Detailed Project Report worth Rs 4,600 crore to undertake Phase-2 of the Hogenakkal project. They cannot take this project unilaterally."

Karjol said the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court will have to be followed with regard to water utilisation. The border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at Hogenakkal has not been finalised yet by the Survey of India, which is essential for taking up the project, he said.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir project of the Karnataka government in Ramanagara district, which is aimed at meeting the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

Tamil Nadu contends that the project will impact the interests of farmers in its lower riparian regions. Instead, it had advocated a dam at Hogenakkal on the border between Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hogenakkal water project Karnataka government Govind Karjol Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp