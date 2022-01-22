More from BJP, JDS waiting to join Congress: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With former JDS MLC from Tumakuru, BEML Kantharaju, joining the Congress on Friday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah claimed that more leaders from BJP and JDS are eager to join his party, which, he said, is set to return to power after the 2023 Assembly polls.

"There are many in the queue. But they must join unconditionally without expecting the party ticket, must toe our line and be committed to the ideology of the party. The people of the state want to restore the good governance of the 2013-2018 period and have started talking against the BJP government’s misdeeds and maladministration. The Congress regaining power is 120 per cent certain," he said at the KPCC office.

Over the delay in implementing the Mekedatu project, Siddaramaiah targeted Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and questioned what the BJP government had done in more than two-and-half years to overcome legal hurdles. "The BJP government had just recently announced five lakh houses for the poor after I raised the issue. I doubt if it can distribute it to the beneficiaries by March 2022," he said.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said those who want to join the Congress should convince the local leadership in their respective Assembly constituencies. Kantharaju said he quit the JDS as it was failing in its secular ideology.

"Except for HD Deve Gowda, none had the commitment for the ideology and hence, I chose the Congress to take my political career forward. I am aspiring to enter the Assembly from the Turuvekere seat in 2023 Assembly polls," he said.

Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara and Siddaramnaiah seemed to have differences in their opinions about Tumakuru district.

Parameshwara said the Congress should win all the 11 seats in 2023 Assembly polls from the district. Later, in his speech, Siddaramaiah said the party should win at least 8-9 seats, which miffed the party workers who questioned why the party cannot win all the 11 seats.

