Will send fresh proposal on Bharat Ratna for Siddaganga seer: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The 'walking god' was instrumental in ensuring free food, shelter and education for the weaker sections of society through various charity institutions of the mutt.

Published: 22nd January 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Students pay condolence to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji by creating a sand art in Davangere

Students pay condolence to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji by creating a sand art in Davangere. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday promised to send a fresh proposal to the Centre recommending posthumous award of the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, to centenarian seer Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, after discussion with the top leadership. 

Speaking to reporters after taking part in a 'Dasoha Dina' programme to commemorate the third death anniversary of the seer, Bommai asserted that he will tread the path of the swamiji. The 'walking god' was instrumental in ensuring free food, shelter and education for the weaker sections of society through various charity institutions of the mutt.

Earlier, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had sent a proposal to the Centre to confer the award on the Swamiji. "The government has dedicated itself to providing the 'Thrividha Dasoha' of Anna (food), Akshara (education) and Ashraya (shelter) for the weaker sections of society. This is a day that conveys the importance of food, education and shelter. The State Government has raised the per capita quota of rice for Anna Dasoha from 4 kg to 5 kg. Ragi and Jowar, too, are being distributed in accordance with regional food habits. Ration is being provided to Mutts and other charitable institutions which are involved in Anna Dasoha," the CM said. 

As for Akshara Dasoha, the Vidya Nidhi scheme has been introduced for children of farmers while Rs 150 crore has been released for direct disbursement of scholarships for children of construction workers, Bommai said. The state and central governments have taken up housing schemes for Ashraya Dasoha, under which around five lakh houses are being built, he added.

