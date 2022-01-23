120 forest staffers start tiger census at Karnataka's Bandipur Reserve

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BANDIPUR: It was an experience like no other for the staffers of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, who kickstarted the most-sought-after tiger census, a day ahead of the schedule on Saturday. The staff was jittery initially despite undergoing training for a month, as all the data has to be uploaded on the M-stripe app and two of their colleagues have tested positive for COVID.

"Our morale is not down, and nothing can beat our spirit. We have waited all this while for the census. As COVID cases are rising, we had decided not to take any volunteers this time for their and our own safety," said a forester.

On the first day, 120 staffers started the exercise from 6 am and foot patrolled 37 beats, covering five ranges. Even as no carnivores were sighted directly, they sighted elephant and gaur herds.

The population of herbivores has improved and it’s a sign that the prey base is good in the reserve. This is a crucial part of the line survey and direct sign survey assessment, which is being held till February 7, Chief Conservator of Forests BTR Karikalan said.

Safaris cancelled, entry restricted to Bandipur

The sign survey exercise is divided into three blocks and each block is being covered on different dates. Because of the census, the entry of tourists into the reserves has been restricted and morning safaris cancelled, he added. A detailed field meeting and preliminary trials were conducted on Friday morning to ensure everything was in place, and a core committee was formed to overlook assessment in each block.

A special tiger protection force, anti-poaching teams and other special teams were formed to monitor the census. To make the exercise fool-proof, special teams for each block were formed where assistant conservators of forests were made nodal officers.

Each ranger has undergone a month-long training for the census. The Bandipur Tiger Reserve spreads across 1,062 sqkm and has 112 beats. Camera trap details have already been shared with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Karikalan said.

"We are working overtime as fire lines are also being drawn parallelly. As sporadic forest fires are being reported, areas where fire lines are being drawn have been separated from survey areas to ensure a hassle-free census. Since it is the crucial season with the onset of summer and end of dry winter season, the forests are vulnerable," he added.