COVID-affected to get vaccine jabs three months after recovery: Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday announced that those who had been afflicted with COVID-19 are to be vaccinated only after three months of recovery. The advisory was issued as part of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), formed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The minister said the advisory applies to those who are eligible for their second and precautionary doses of the vaccine. The Health Department also clarified that the guidelines issued by NEGVAC also applies to front line as well as healthcare workers, and also beneficiaries over 60 years of age.