STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka minister R Ramalinga Reddy questions politics behind lifting COVID curfew

Reddy has predicted that the polls to the BBMP would be held in April, and sarcastically attributed the government's decision to 'Keshavakripa'.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Former Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and KPCC working president R Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday questioned the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government whether its decision to lift the weekend curfew was politically motivated or one that followed expert opinion.

"If they had taken expert opinion earlier, there was no need to impose curfew in the first place. But now, at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging, with 48,000 fresh cases being reported in the state on Friday alone, the curfew has been relaxed," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the kin of just 5 per cent of the 37,000 people who succumbed to the pandemic, as per ICMR reports, have been compensated, while a mere 7 per cent of all labourers, drivers, and others, whose livelihoods were affected amidst the lockdowns, and were entitled for a compensation of Rs 2,000-3,000, have received relief from the government, he alleged. 

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had announced Rs 20 lakh crore as 'Atmanirbhar' package, but we do not know how many have benefited from it," he sought to know.

BBMP polls in April

Reddy has predicted that the polls to the BBMP would be held in April, and sarcastically attributed the government's decision to 'Keshavakripa' -- the BJP’s power centre -- having given its green signal. "The delimitation of the 243 wards have been done to favour the BJP, as the party had faced a debacle in the recently-held ULBs polls," he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Ramalinga Reddy Congress Karnataka Congress COVID19 COVID lockdown Karnataka lockdown
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp