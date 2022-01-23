STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolar deputy commissioner seeks report over Muslim prayers in government school

Members of Hindu organisations protested against the school headmistress for allowing 20 students to pray on Friday afternoons in a vacant classroom.

Namaz, Namaaz

Representational image of Namaz prayers.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The Kolar deputy commissioner Umesh Kumar has ordered an inquiry against a school for allowing Muslim students to pray in a classroom. Kumar, who is also the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, sought a detailed report from the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI).

Members of Hindu organisations protested against the school headmistress for allowing 20 students to pray on Friday afternoons in a vacant classroom of Mulbagal Someswara Palaya Bale Changappa Government Kannada Model Higher Primary School. They said the decision was biased and promoted religion in the school.

Kumar told The New Sunday Express that he instructed DDPI Revana Siddappa to visit the school, conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The DC will conduct a further inquiry based on the report. Sources said that the headmistress allowed prayers in the school to keep the attendance of students high.

When members of Hindu organisations protested near the school, she told them that the decision was unintentional. Later, the agitation was withdrawn. The school has 150 students and after it reopened, the attendance has been increasing.

