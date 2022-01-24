Netaji’s statue will be shifted to front of Soudha, says CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate in New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared on Sunday that the Netaji statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha will be shifted to the front of the majestic legislature building.

“The statue, which is behind Vidhana Soudha near the western gate now, should be shifted to a suitable spot befitting the honour he deserved. A decision will be taken soon. Netaji’s next birth anniversary will be celebrated in front of Vidhana Soudha,” Bommai said after paying tributes to the freedom fighter on his 125th birth anniversary.

Later inaugurating the flying school at Jakkur that was defunct for some time, Bommai announced that 75 Netaji Amrit NCC schools will be set up in the state. “Books and articles on Netaji will be brought out in Kannada and distributed to our youth as the government has also decided to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary throughout the year. Children will be introduced to Netaji’s ideals and objectives by organising debates, exhibitions and other programmes at all schools and colleges,” he added.

The government will respond positively to the demands of various organisations that have been working to promote Netaji’s ideals, he promised.“Netaji gave a big thrust to the freedom struggle by uniting world powers of that time to wage a battle in India against the British empire. Netaji had a big role in India attaining freedom,” he remarked.

Netaji is alive in the hearts of Indians: CM

“Netaji inspired the youth with his call, ‘give me blood and I will give you freedom’. He laid a strong foundation for the freedom struggle by inducting 60,000 youth into Azad Hind Fauj. His death has remained a mystery till today. He has become a globally renowned leader who is alive in the hearts of Indians,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, cabinet ministers Byrathi Basavaraj, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, BC Nagesh, Narayana Gowda, MLAs Krishna Byregowda, Govindaraju and others were present.