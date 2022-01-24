Rajasthan man held in Mangaluru for carrying unaccounted cash, gold worth Rs 1.88 crore

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 33-year-old man from Rajasthan was detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station for carrying unaccounted cash and gold worth Rs 1.88 crore.

Mahendra Singh Rao, a native of Udaipur district in Rajasthan, was arrested by the RPF during a preventive check ahead of Republic Day on Sunday, while he was travelling on the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express. In a communique, the RPF said that the man was detained and handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central, along with Rs 1.48 crore in cash and 800 grams of gold worth Rs 40 lakh.

The Duronto Express (Train No 12223) arrived at 10.20 am at Mangaluru Junction and the RPF personnel, while examing the bag of the passenger, found the cash wrapped in old newspapers. According to the RPF, the passenger informed them that he was given the cash and the gold by a person in Mumbai known to his employer named Praveen Singh, who runs Shubh Gold in Kozhikode in Kerala.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of RPF Inspector Manoj by K.P. Sanjeev Kumar, K Chithraraj, K Shajith and Satheesh Balaji. The man who was arrested by the GRP later was booked under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Karnataka Police Act.