Rejection of Sree Narayana Guru tableau: Republic Day row rages in Karnataka's coastal districts

The BJP has gone on the defensive by deputing its top Billava leaders to diffuse the situation.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:22 AM

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  The controversy surrounding the rejection of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru’s tableau from the Republic Day Parade this year, is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, at least in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

More than in Kerala, where the BJP does not have much stakes, the saffron party seems to be worried about the political fallout of the issue in the coastal districts, where the Billavas are in large numbers. Several Billava associations and the Guru’s followers have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of ‘insulting’ the social reformer, while the Opposition has criticised the ruling party too. 

Strongly criticising the Centre, veteran Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary, also a Billava, has decided to hold a procession, with the portrait of the Guru, in Mangaluru on January 26, and has also called upon the people to unite and hold prayers on that day. 

Meanwhile, the BJP has gone on the defensive by deputing its top Billava leaders to diffuse the situation. Starting from Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Billava leaders of the BJP see a conspiracy by the CPI(M) in Kerala and the Congress behind the rejection of the tableau. 

Besides holding press meets, they are also paying visits to Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, established by the Guru, in order to come clean over the issue. 

