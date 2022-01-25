STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Complete Yettinahole project by Sept, Bommai tells officials

The project was delayed over land acquisition for Byragondlu (in Tumakuru) reservoir.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai chairs a meeting on building of an Anubhava Mantap in Bidar, in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed the Water Resources Department officials to ensure completion of the Yettinahole project by September this year, to provide drinking water to people in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts.

Sources said that during the meeting with senior officers from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam to discuss irrigation projects, the CM directed the officials to expedite the pending project. 

The project was delayed over land acquisition for Byragondlu (in Tumakuru) reservoir. The government was finding it difficult to acquire land as farmers in two taluks were demanding the same price for their land. Sources said that during the meeting, the CM directed the officials not to bother about the reduced water storage at Byragondlu as, even if the storage capacity is reduced, they can ensure continuous supply of water. 

He directed them to go ahead with the project by acquiring land in Doddaballapur taluk for the reservoir, sources said, adding that this will be a major change in the project as the cost and size of the reservoir will be reduced by 50 per cent. 

Giving uniform compensation to farmers in different taluks and districts will put the government in a difficult position in other bigger irrigation projects in the state, sources explained as the government’s move to change the plan is likely to be opposed by the opposition parties.

The CM also took the officials to task for handing over the lake-filling works to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and Minor Irrigation Department without proper approval from the government. 

After officials insisted that they have not taken such a decision, the Additional Chief Secretary of the department was directed to look into the status of the work and give a report, sources said. The  Integrated Drinking Water Project that was planned by diverting excess rainwater from the Western Ghats to the parched districts, including Kolar and Chikkaballapur, had faced several hurdles for many years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yettinahole project Basavaraj Bommai drinking water Chikkaballapura Kolar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp