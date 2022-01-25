STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Power struggle at Kolar medical college leads to chaos

Utter chaos prevailed at the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College over issues related to power and succession on Monday.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police disperse people in front of the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College in Kolar

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Utter chaos prevailed at the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College over issues related to power and succession on Monday. The police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse people who had gathered in support of one group. During the lathicharge, one person sustained injuries on the head. However, the situation is now under control and additional forces have been deployed in and around the medical college.

The genesis of trouble can be traced back to the death of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister R L Jalappa, who had started various institutions. A dispute has arisen within the family over control of the medical college and hospital. Supporters of one group barged into the college premises, leading to trouble.

According to sources, Narasimha Swamy, former MLA and elder son of R L Jalappa, has claimed that he should be made the college president. He was supported by some family members. But another group, headed by G H Nagaraj, who is also a close relative of Jalappa, has opposed this, leading to the chaos. Nagaraj is also being supported by some other members of the Jalappa family.

They said Nagaraj was elected president unopposed, while Jalappa’s younger son Rajendra was elected vice-president and Hanumantharaju as general secretary. Sources said there are 12 trustees, of whom six have voting powers. Earlier, former chief minister Siddaramaiah was also one of the trustees. Now, his son Dr  Yathindra is a trustee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolar medical college
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp