Power struggle at Kolar medical college leads to chaos

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Utter chaos prevailed at the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College over issues related to power and succession on Monday. The police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse people who had gathered in support of one group. During the lathicharge, one person sustained injuries on the head. However, the situation is now under control and additional forces have been deployed in and around the medical college.

The genesis of trouble can be traced back to the death of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister R L Jalappa, who had started various institutions. A dispute has arisen within the family over control of the medical college and hospital. Supporters of one group barged into the college premises, leading to trouble.

According to sources, Narasimha Swamy, former MLA and elder son of R L Jalappa, has claimed that he should be made the college president. He was supported by some family members. But another group, headed by G H Nagaraj, who is also a close relative of Jalappa, has opposed this, leading to the chaos. Nagaraj is also being supported by some other members of the Jalappa family.

They said Nagaraj was elected president unopposed, while Jalappa’s younger son Rajendra was elected vice-president and Hanumantharaju as general secretary. Sources said there are 12 trustees, of whom six have voting powers. Earlier, former chief minister Siddaramaiah was also one of the trustees. Now, his son Dr Yathindra is a trustee.