Third COVID wave at its peak in Dharwad, next 10 days crucial to control virus, say officials

Arunkumar Huralimath

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Dharwad district, which is now reporting nearly 1,000 fresh cases every day, while the number of active cases has crossed 4000.



For the last two weeks, the district is reporting cases in three digits and on Sunday the district reported 955 fresh cases taking the total active cases to 4111. The positivity rate remains around 17 to 21 per cent which has become a big concern among the district administration, health experts and public.



Though the number of active cases has increased, hospitalisation remains at 4.67 percent. As on Monday morning, 192 infected patients out of 4111 were hospitalised and the remaining are getting treatment in home isolation and a few of them have been shifted to Covid Care Centres too.



According to the deputy commissioner's office, a total of 3135 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients in both government and private hospitals in the district. Of these, 192 beds have been occupied by patients and 2943 beds are still available. Among the admitted patients, 16 have severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) symptoms and the remaining have mild symptoms.



Every day the district has been conducting an average of 6000 Covid-19 tests. Recently the total number of single-day tests was increased to 8000. The administration is aiming to conduct more tests and treat the infected early to prevent spread.



Dharwad DC Nitesh Patil said experts have analysed that the peak of the third wave will begin in the last week of January. Even the district is reporting more fresh cases. Therefore, the coming 8-10 days are very crucial for all and the administration is also prepared to face the peak.



“People should be very careful in the coming 8-10 days. Later, cases may come down. Everyone should be very responsible and try to avoid coming out of their houses. Wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he requested the public.