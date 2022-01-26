STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 52, highest deaths in Karnataka in third Covid wave, but mortality down

However, the mortality rate reduced from 1.08 percent to 1.07 percent. Of the state’s deaths, 16,526 are from Bengaluru, accounting to 42.74 percent.

Covid vaccine being administered in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka saw its highest number of 52 Covid deaths in the third wave taking the state toll to 38,666. However, the mortality rate reduced from 1.08 percent to 1.07 percent. Of the state’s deaths, 16,526 are from Bengaluru, accounting to 42.74 percent.

For the first time in this wave, a higher number of discharges were reported than the new cases added. There were 53,093 recoveries in the day – the highest in this wave – against 41,400 fresh cases. Due to the large number of discharges, the recovery rate rose from 88.74 per cent to 89.19 per cent, and the active cases reduced to 3,50,742 from 3,62,487 (a drop of 3.24 per cent).

Bengaluru saw a dip in its active cases from 2,26,385 on Monday to 2,12,460 (a drop of 6.15 per cent). The city recorded the number of discharged (33,011) higher than the fresh cases (19,105). The state capital’s tally went up to 16,26,331, but the recovery rate in Bengaluru too increased to 85.92 per cent from the previous day’s 84.88%.

The city’s mortality rate reduced to 1.01 percent, though 19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. “The third wave is expected to recede by February second or third week as per ICMR. Other than Bengaluru, the positivity rate has been less in other districts. It was about 22 per cent last week which has now increased to 32%,” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

“About 5,230 infected persons are hospitalised, including 3,442 in government and 1,788 in private hospitals. Only about 2 per cent infected persons out of 3.62 lakh-odd active cases are in hospitalis, which indicates that the severity of infection is not as high as it was during the second wave. It is generally seen that people are recovering within 5-6 days, so there is no need to panic. However, people must not let their guard down,” he cautioned. The state’s tally of cases stood at 36,05,508 and the overall pandemic positivity rate increased from 5.87 percent to 5.92 per cent. 

