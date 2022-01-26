BJP, JDS MLAs in touch with Congress: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that several MLAs from the BJP and JD(S) are in touch with his party in a bid to jump ship. He was speaking after concluding his two-day visit to Badami Assembly constituency, which he represents, on Tuesday, during which he laid the foundation stone for various development works. “I cannot reveal the identities of the legislators of the BJP and JD(S). It is true that they are in contact with us,” he told reporters.

To a question on whether the Congress door is open to the 14 MLAs who defected to the BJP and helped it come to power in the state, Siddaramaiah said, “Legislators from other parties who are planning to join the Congress have to accept the party’s leadership and ideology. If they agree, then we will welcome them.”

On a section of BJP legislators reportedly expressing dissent due to delay in expanding the cabinet, Siddaramaiah said there are various factions in the ruling party. “Such factions existed even in the B S Yediyurappa regime. Managing these factions has become a big task for the Chief Minister. Dissent in the ruling party is affecting the overall development of the state,” the Congress leader said.

“There is no development at all under this government. This is the reality of this BJP led-government in the state. They claim it is the most disciplined political party, but, in reality, it is the most indisciplined party,” he added. Commenting on the appointment of new district ministers, Siddaramaiah said they have been confined to their constituencies and are just for namesake.

Siddu flings shawl from supporter

Bagalkot: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah lost his cool after a supporter tried to facilitate him with a saffron-coloured shawl in Badami on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the new building of the Kataraki Gram Panchayat. During the event, a person tried to drape Siddaramaiah with the shawl, but he refused and flung it away. The former chief minister stunned the audience, and the man quietly disappeared into the crowd. Interestingly, when another follower rushed to present a sheep to Siddaramaiah, he blessed the person, but refused to accept the gift. In a similar incident a couple of years ago, a priest got a verbal lashing from Siddramaiah after he tried to put a kesari tilak on the latter’s forehead during a function.