Places of freedom struggle in Karnataka to be tourist hotspots

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To showcase Karnataka’s role in India’s freedom struggle in the national and international platforms, the tourism department is asking people to share details of lesser-known places which had a significant contribution to the movement.

Tourism department director, Sindhu B Rupesh, told TNIE that they are also working on creating a circuit of places of freedom struggle. Public participation is being sought and people can share the information with the department which will be flagged on the tourism map.

“Any story that needs to be told to people, can be told to us and the place will be included in the tourism list. There is plenty of local information on the freedom struggle. Kalyana Karnataka region has many such places,” she said.

As a part of the Tourism Day and under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, the department had also organised a webinar on Tuesday on ‘Karnataka’s Role in the Freedom Struggle’ in which retired university professors and experts in history had participated.

The department has listed 770 tourism spots in Karnataka, of which it has shortlisted 25 lesser-known places. Those which have been a part of the freedom struggle will be included in a brochure which is being prepared.

These 25 spots are being linked to popular destinations, which are frequented by tourists. Through this, more, yet smaller, circuits are being created, Rupesh added. Places like Kittur Fort in Belagavi, Nargund Fort, Vidurashwatha in Chikkaballapur, Isuru in Shivamogga and Ankola for salt satyagraha are known and are being linked to popular destinations already so that more people know about them.