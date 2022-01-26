STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Places of freedom struggle in Karnataka to be tourist hotspots

Tourism department director, Sindhu B Rupesh, told TNIE that they are also working on creating a circuit of places of freedom struggle.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To showcase Karnataka’s role in India’s freedom struggle in the national and international platforms, the tourism department is asking people to share details of lesser-known places which had a significant contribution to the movement.

Tourism department director, Sindhu B Rupesh, told TNIE that they are also working on creating a circuit of places of freedom struggle. Public participation is being sought and people can share the information with the department which will be flagged on the tourism map.

“Any story that needs to be told to people, can be told to us and the place will be included in the tourism list. There is plenty of local information on the freedom struggle. Kalyana Karnataka region has many such places,” she said.

As a part of the Tourism Day and under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, the department had also organised a webinar on Tuesday on ‘Karnataka’s Role in the Freedom Struggle’ in which retired university professors and experts in history had participated.

The department has listed 770 tourism spots in Karnataka, of which it has shortlisted 25 lesser-known places. Those which have been a part of the freedom struggle will be included in a brochure which is being prepared.

These 25 spots are being linked to popular destinations, which are frequented by tourists. Through this, more, yet smaller, circuits are being created, Rupesh added. Places like Kittur Fort in Belagavi, Nargund Fort, Vidurashwatha in Chikkaballapur, Isuru in Shivamogga and Ankola for salt satyagraha are known and are being linked to popular destinations already so that more people know about them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
freedom struggle Karnataka tourism Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp