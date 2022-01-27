STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Expensive Mysore silk saree burnt, consumer court tells shop to pay ex-judge’s wife

If it is the saree of a judge’s wife that you are servicing, you better take care.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cash

image for representation

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If it is the saree of a judge’s wife that you are servicing, you better take care. Here is a case of a consumer court ordering an outlet stitching saree borders to pay the full price of an expensive Mysore Silk saree and also bear the cost of damages and litigation expenses.

The Consumer Commission, in its recent order, directed the shop to compensate a retired district judge and his wife for damaging the saree that was given for stitching the border.

The Commission directed NC Divya of ‘Divena Couture’ to pay Rs 31,975 in total to retired District and Sessions Judge MS Evani and his wife Mangala Evani, including Rs 21,975, which is the cost of the saree, Rs 5,000 towards damages and Rs 5,000 for litigation expenses.

The judge and his wife produced the receipt of Rs 21,975 paid for the saree in August 2019, and also an acknowledgment from the shop that the saree and other clothes were received for stitching in October 2019.

But Divya contended that she received the silk saree from the complainants and as she was busy, kept it with other clothes without opening it. 

When it was taken out for stitching the border, two burns were noticed and the staff from the shop immediately informed Mangala.

The Commission noted that it is the bounden duty of Divya to check the condition of the material received for stitching, and not looking into the damages at that time amounted to negligence on her part. 

Saree was burnt in two places: Commission

On Divya’s contention that the Mysore Silk saree was already used when given for border stitching, the Commission noted that the saree was purchased on August 18, 2019 and handed over to her on October 29, 2019, barely two-anda- half months after the purchase.

The saree is expensive and branded. If it is burnt in two places, it cannot be worn and hence useless.

The complainants should be compensated, ordered the Commission, comprising president HR Srinivas and Member SM Sharavathi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysore Silk saree
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp