Expensive Mysore silk saree burnt, consumer court tells shop to pay ex-judge’s wife

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If it is the saree of a judge’s wife that you are servicing, you better take care. Here is a case of a consumer court ordering an outlet stitching saree borders to pay the full price of an expensive Mysore Silk saree and also bear the cost of damages and litigation expenses.

The Consumer Commission, in its recent order, directed the shop to compensate a retired district judge and his wife for damaging the saree that was given for stitching the border.

The Commission directed NC Divya of ‘Divena Couture’ to pay Rs 31,975 in total to retired District and Sessions Judge MS Evani and his wife Mangala Evani, including Rs 21,975, which is the cost of the saree, Rs 5,000 towards damages and Rs 5,000 for litigation expenses.

The judge and his wife produced the receipt of Rs 21,975 paid for the saree in August 2019, and also an acknowledgment from the shop that the saree and other clothes were received for stitching in October 2019.

But Divya contended that she received the silk saree from the complainants and as she was busy, kept it with other clothes without opening it.

When it was taken out for stitching the border, two burns were noticed and the staff from the shop immediately informed Mangala.

The Commission noted that it is the bounden duty of Divya to check the condition of the material received for stitching, and not looking into the damages at that time amounted to negligence on her part.

Saree was burnt in two places: Commission

On Divya’s contention that the Mysore Silk saree was already used when given for border stitching, the Commission noted that the saree was purchased on August 18, 2019 and handed over to her on October 29, 2019, barely two-anda- half months after the purchase.

The saree is expensive and branded. If it is burnt in two places, it cannot be worn and hence useless.

The complainants should be compensated, ordered the Commission, comprising president HR Srinivas and Member SM Sharavathi.