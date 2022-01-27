STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab row: Eight students of Udupi college reluctant to attend online classes

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the eight students who have been denied entry inside the classrooms for wearing headscarves said they will not attend online classes

Published: 27th January 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

The Women’s Government PU College in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A day after Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who is also the president of the development committee at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, said eight Muslim students who do not want to attend physical classes without wearing headscarves can opt for online classes, the students said they are not ready to accept the 'offer' of attending online classes.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the students who have been denied entry inside the classrooms for wearing headscarves said they will not attend online classes. ''If we agree to the proposal of attending online classes, it will again lead to discrimination among ourselves (fellow students). Wearing the hijab is our constitutional right. If we cannot get our rights in a government college, we do not expect that from elsewhere,'' said a student, also pointing out that they are studying in the science stream, so since they have to visit the lab, attending online classes will be an impossible task for them.

Regarding other Muslim girls in the same college attending classes without wearing headscarves, they claimed that their other classmates were worried about the mental torture on the eight students, so to avoid that, they agreed not to wear hijab inside the classroom though it is against their wish.

The students said education was important for them, but following their religious beliefs and customs was also equally important. ''Moreover, to sit in the classroom without headscarves is not comfortable for us. We too have ambition to come up in life, we are not adamant but we are seeking the rights bestowed on us by the constitution," said one of the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udupi
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp