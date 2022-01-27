Hosahalli celebrates Gamaka exponent Keshava Murthy’s Padma Shri

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A day after Gamaka exponent HR Keshava Murthy was chosen for Padma Shri award, celebrations took place at Hosahalli village in the taluk on Wednesday even as political leaders visited his house and honoured him.

Speaking at his home, Keshava Murthysaid that he was surprised by the news of the award. “I’m happy for the award. We need to protect the art of Gamaka. If more people get interested in learning this art and more people appreciate this art form, it will grow further. I would like to see this art form grow further,” he said.

Keshava Murthy’s fans flocked to his house and congratulated him. District Minister K C Narayana Gowda, MP B Y Raghavendra, MLC D S Arun and others visited his house and felicitated him. MP B Y Raghavendra said that the award is an honour to Gamaka art. “It’s a golden feather on the Gamaka Bhavana situated in the village. It’s an occasion for art lovers to celebrate,” he said.

Born on February 22, 1934, Keshavamurthy’s contribution in extending and expanding the scope of Gamaka is immense and unique. The style of Keshava Murthy is proven to be Keshavamurthy gharana just like Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaipur, Mumbai, Puna gharanas. There are thousands of connoisseurs of gamaka who have become his fans.

Keshava Murthy’s village is known as ‘Gamaka Grama’ all over the state, thanks to his achievements. His has been a life of fulfilment that brought credit both to his art and his village. The number of students whom he has been training at home free of cost exceeds to hundred. Vedabrahma Ramaswamy Shastry, Keshavamurthy’s father, was a pouranika (used to give discourses on epics ). Keshava Murthy was tutored by his father and Venkateshaiah, a senior gamaki of yesteryears. He introduced more than a hundred classical ragas to his singing.