Karnataka governor Gehlot lauds state govt over handling Covid-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid management and measures taken to contain the pandemic took the centre stage at the Republic Day celebrations in the city on Wednesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, after unfurling the National Flag at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, said, “We are now facing the third wave. We should handle the situation with total seriousness and there is no room for negligence. The mantra of mask and social distancing must continue.”

He appreciated the efforts of the state government in managing the Covid situation efficiently. Gehlot said the crisis has been used as an opportunity to build strengths and create additional infrastructure in the health sector.

He congratulated the government for developing and utilising technology in handling the pandemic through the formation of state war rooms, which recently received a national award. He commended medical professionals and other departments for managing the pandemic.

State govt handled flood situation well, says Guv

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said the government has tackled the flood situation efficiently, especially in North Karnataka. He made a special mention of work done in controlling pollution at Bellandur and Varthur lakes and water distillation units in Koramanagala and Challaghatta valleys.

Because of the pandemic, citizens were not allowed to participate in the celebrations, but virtual viewing was organised. The government had invited only 200 guests to be present physically at the venue. The police department had made special securi ty ar rangement s around the parade grounds.

Apart from installing CCTVs, the police had also deployed special protection teams. All the guests were allowed only after producing their vaccination details. Those participating in the parade were tested for Covid two days earlier.