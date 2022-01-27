MLAs who left Congress for BJP will not return: BC Patil

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The legislators who defected from the Congress to the BJP will not return to the former party as it is a matter of self respect, said Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Wednesday.

“The BJP has given us everything. We are in a good position here. There is no question of us returning to the Congress. However, I will myself welcome Congress leader Siddaramaiah if he chooses to join the BJP,” he told reporters, and added that there was a power tussle between Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

Responding to the statement of BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that a BJP MLA was thinking about joining the Congress, Patil asked him to divulge the name of the legislator instead of making vague statements.