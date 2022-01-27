STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rayanna military school to be ready by year-end

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State Government is establishing a military school in the name of Sangolli Rayanna at a cost of Rs 180 crore.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna on his Remembrance Day in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State Government is establishing a military school in the name of Sangolli Rayanna at a cost of Rs 180 crore.
After garlanding a statue of Rayanna on his Remembrance Day, the CM said the State Government has already released Rs 55 crore for the purpose and the construction work of the school will be completed this year. Discussions are on with the Defence Ministry to manage the school and to convert it into a military school. Hostel and all the required facilities are coming up on 100 acres of land, the CM said.

The government is committed to keeping alive Rayanna’s ideals of patriotism, integrity and valour in the present society, he said, adding that orders will be issued immediately to have Rayanna’s portrait displayed in all schools and colleges.

The CM said there is a statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma in New Delhi and they have written to the authorities concerned to install Rayanna’s statue at a suitable spot in the capital. Bommai said he has held two rounds of talks on installing Rayanna’s and Chennamma’s statues in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and this will be done soon.

In Belagavi, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said a Sainik school at Rayanna’s birthplace Sangolli will be opened soon. “Sangolli Rayanna, who stood for the protection of the Kittur dynasty, had fought bravely against the British and sacrificed his life. Many distinguished personalities have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country and Rayanna is among them. His memories will always be cherished for generations,” said Karjol. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Rayanna military school
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp