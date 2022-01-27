Rayanna military school to be ready by year-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State Government is establishing a military school in the name of Sangolli Rayanna at a cost of Rs 180 crore.

After garlanding a statue of Rayanna on his Remembrance Day, the CM said the State Government has already released Rs 55 crore for the purpose and the construction work of the school will be completed this year. Discussions are on with the Defence Ministry to manage the school and to convert it into a military school. Hostel and all the required facilities are coming up on 100 acres of land, the CM said.

The government is committed to keeping alive Rayanna’s ideals of patriotism, integrity and valour in the present society, he said, adding that orders will be issued immediately to have Rayanna’s portrait displayed in all schools and colleges.

The CM said there is a statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma in New Delhi and they have written to the authorities concerned to install Rayanna’s statue at a suitable spot in the capital. Bommai said he has held two rounds of talks on installing Rayanna’s and Chennamma’s statues in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and this will be done soon.

In Belagavi, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said a Sainik school at Rayanna’s birthplace Sangolli will be opened soon. “Sangolli Rayanna, who stood for the protection of the Kittur dynasty, had fought bravely against the British and sacrificed his life. Many distinguished personalities have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country and Rayanna is among them. His memories will always be cherished for generations,” said Karjol.