12 schools shut in Dakshina Kannada after 400 students, 68 teachers test COVID positive

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Covid-19 infection among schoolchildren is rising in Dakshina Kannada, with over 400 students testing positive. Besides, 68 schoolteachers have also tested positive, forcing the health department to shut down a few schools.

In all, 421 schoolchildren and 68 teachers have tested positive from January 1 to 27. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sudhakar K confirmed to TNIE that 72 students, 57 of them from Belthangady alone, and eight teachers in the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The highest infection rate among schoolchildren was reported from Mangaluru taluk.

However, there is zero hospitalisation among students. Dr Ashok, Covid nodal officer in DK, said the heads of schools have been instructed to take all appropriate steps even if less than five cases are reported.