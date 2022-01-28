Field Marshal Cariappa’s 123rd birth anniversary observed with reverence across Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The 123rd birth anniversary of Field Marshal KM Cariappa was observed with reverence across Kodagu on Friday. The contribution of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army was recalled with pride in the district.

A floral tribute to the statue of FMKM Cariappa was offered at his namesake circle in Madikeri. Kodagu DC BC Sateesha, MLAs Appachu Ranjan and KG Bopaiah, former MLC MC Nanaiah, Retired Major Nanda Nanjappa and others were present during the ceremony.

A tribute to the leader was also offered at the family house of Roshanara in Madikeri. Gonikoppal Cauvery College students paid homage to FMKM Cariappa’s statue at the college premises.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after offering a floral tribute, FMKM Cariappa’s son Retired Air Marshal KC Cariappa said, “My father always taught me that my priorities are my duty to God, to my country and family. He taught me that the colour of blood that flows in my veins is the same irrespective of my religion. There is no difference in terms of caste, colour or religion in the Army. However, we are losing sight of this in India today. There are too many walls that are being created due to religious divide. I hope that we mature as a country and respect everyone’s religion and beliefs.”