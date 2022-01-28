STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka sees massive 67K Covid discharges in a single day

Karnataka on Thursday reported the highest number of single-day discharges during the third wave, at 67,236. This also led to the recovery rate jumping to over 90 per cent.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine being administered in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday reported the highest number of single-day discharges during the third wave, at 67,236. This also led to the recovery rate jumping to over 90 per cent.

Thursday’s discharges are 26.63 per cent higher than the second highest of 53,093 discharges that the state witnessed on January 25. This is also by far bigger than the highest number of discharges that Karnataka witnessed during the second wave at 61,766 on May 22, 2021, beating it by 8.85 per cent.The discharges have been rising intermittently over the last few days with 41,703 being discharged on January 24, which is the third highest number of discharges in Karnataka in a day. 

The high number of discharges against 38,083 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, saw the state’s recovery rate jump to 90.04 per cent from the previous day’s 89.14 per cent, while the mortality rate dipped to 1.04 per cent.

Of the high number of discharges across the state, 43,997 were from Bengaluru, which saw its mortality rate drop below the 1 per cent mark, set by the Health Department at the outset of the pandemic. Bengaluru’s mortality rate on Thursday fell to 0.99 per cent.

The huge difference between the discharges and the fresh cases also saw the active case count in the state fall to 3,28,711 on Thursday from the previous day’s 3,57,909 - a drop of 8.15 per cent. Bengaluru’s active cases fell by 12.16 per cent to 1,89,853 from Wednesday’s 2,16,145 active cases.

However, the high viral transmissibility witnessed during the third wave took the state’s positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 tests) to 6.02 per cent from the previous day’s 5.98 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp