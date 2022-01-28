Karnataka sees massive 67K Covid discharges in a single day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Thursday reported the highest number of single-day discharges during the third wave, at 67,236. This also led to the recovery rate jumping to over 90 per cent.

Thursday’s discharges are 26.63 per cent higher than the second highest of 53,093 discharges that the state witnessed on January 25. This is also by far bigger than the highest number of discharges that Karnataka witnessed during the second wave at 61,766 on May 22, 2021, beating it by 8.85 per cent.The discharges have been rising intermittently over the last few days with 41,703 being discharged on January 24, which is the third highest number of discharges in Karnataka in a day.

The high number of discharges against 38,083 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, saw the state’s recovery rate jump to 90.04 per cent from the previous day’s 89.14 per cent, while the mortality rate dipped to 1.04 per cent.

Of the high number of discharges across the state, 43,997 were from Bengaluru, which saw its mortality rate drop below the 1 per cent mark, set by the Health Department at the outset of the pandemic. Bengaluru’s mortality rate on Thursday fell to 0.99 per cent.

The huge difference between the discharges and the fresh cases also saw the active case count in the state fall to 3,28,711 on Thursday from the previous day’s 3,57,909 - a drop of 8.15 per cent. Bengaluru’s active cases fell by 12.16 per cent to 1,89,853 from Wednesday’s 2,16,145 active cases.

However, the high viral transmissibility witnessed during the third wave took the state’s positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 tests) to 6.02 per cent from the previous day’s 5.98 per cent.