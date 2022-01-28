STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saving jumbos: Animal activists against dilution of Wildlife Protection Act

Many citizens and conservationists have opposed the amendment to dilute Section 43 of the WPA permitting sale of elephants.

Published: 28th January 2022 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change seeking opinions from the public on the proposed amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a strong voice has emerged against the action of the government to dilute a Section, enabling one to buy and sell elephants for commercial or personal use. This has created an uproar on social media, where many have objected to the proposed amendment and a signature campaign has also been started by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (FIAPO).

“If the proposed clause of Section 27 becomes a law, then the blanket ban on trade of wild elephants in Section 43 will exempt live elephants from it and the revised Section will permit commercial display of trophies, captive animals and even permit transfer or transportation of animals, trophies and animal articles,” members of FIAPO pointed out.

The proposed amendments are pending before the Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Rajya Sabha Member Jairam Ramesh to be made into law. “If this is approved, it will legitimise trade of elephants and the brutality which elephants were being subjected to over the years, such as used for begging, in temples and at other places, will start all over again. The trade of elephant products which had come to a near end due to aggressive rescue operations by various animal activism groups will become operational again,” feared an activist.

