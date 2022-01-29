STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ballari reports five deaths in a day, highest in third Covid wave

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts reported five Covid-19 deaths in a single day -- the highest number of daily deaths in the third wave.

Published: 29th January 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A member of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline lighting a pyre at Satichaura crematorium | Express

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari and Vijayanagara districts reported five Covid-19 deaths in a single day -- the highest number of daily deaths in the third wave. The deaths sparked tension among relatives and patients, as the numbers increased, but officials claimed that pending death reports were uploaded, inflating the daily figures.

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts have so far reported 1,620 Covid-19 deaths. In Kalyana Karnataka region, undivided Ballari district has high Covid mortality rate. Dr Janardhana H L, District Health Officer, Ballari, said there is no panic over the number of deaths. 

“Some deaths are not cleared, so collection of data gets delayed. In the past ten days, only one Covid-19 death was reported, and some pending deaths were uploaded by the data team. People need not panic as the mortality rate in the third wave is low,” he said. 

Undivided Ballari district reported more than 30 deaths in the third wave. Vijayanagara has 2,100 active cases, and a majority of them are in home isolation. Some critical patients are under treatment in Ballari district hospital, VIMS, and in private hospitals. Hospitals have been instructed not to hide any Covid-19 deaths,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave Ballari COVID 19 covid deaths
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp