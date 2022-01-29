Ballari reports five deaths in a day, highest in third Covid wave

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Ballari and Vijayanagara districts reported five Covid-19 deaths in a single day -- the highest number of daily deaths in the third wave. The deaths sparked tension among relatives and patients, as the numbers increased, but officials claimed that pending death reports were uploaded, inflating the daily figures.

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts have so far reported 1,620 Covid-19 deaths. In Kalyana Karnataka region, undivided Ballari district has high Covid mortality rate. Dr Janardhana H L, District Health Officer, Ballari, said there is no panic over the number of deaths.

“Some deaths are not cleared, so collection of data gets delayed. In the past ten days, only one Covid-19 death was reported, and some pending deaths were uploaded by the data team. People need not panic as the mortality rate in the third wave is low,” he said.

Undivided Ballari district reported more than 30 deaths in the third wave. Vijayanagara has 2,100 active cases, and a majority of them are in home isolation. Some critical patients are under treatment in Ballari district hospital, VIMS, and in private hospitals. Hospitals have been instructed not to hide any Covid-19 deaths,” he added.

