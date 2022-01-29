STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Headmaster who kissed student in Karnataka school sacked

The management committee of the private school convened an emergency meeting and decided to sack the headmaster from the service.

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media.

A video of the headmaster kissing the girl in his chamber at the school has gone viral on social media.

By IANS

MYSURU: The headmaster who kissed a girl student in Kote town of Mysuru in Karnataka has been sacked. Headmaster R.M. Anilkumar was caught red-handed while kissing a student in his chamber. The management committee of the private school convened an emergency meeting and decided to sack the headmaster from the service.

The Education Department has lodged a case of sexual assault under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the headmaster, police said on Saturday. Block Education Officer Chandrakanth and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandre Urs, have also assured action against the accused teacher.

The action came after a video of the headmaster holding the girl student and kissing her in his chamber went viral on social media. The incident has also shocked the state and created outrage. As the video went viral, villagers and students demanded action against the accused headmaster. The video was shot by the students through the window.

Based on the complaints of villagers, the Block Education Officer (BEO) lodged a case of sexual assault against the headmaster and sought action. The conduct of the teacher has embarrassed the Education Department, the officer said.

The case has been registered at the H.D. Kote police station. The police explained that they have taken up the investigation and sources said that they are verifying the complaint and the accused teacher will be taken into custody for questioning.

