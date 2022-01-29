Karnataka releases Rs 13 crore to pay victims of sexual assault

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has informed the Karnataka High Court that it has released Rs 13 crore to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to pay victims of sexual assault under the Victim Compensation Scheme out of the Rs 20 crore required to be paid for 2020-21. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the state to release the remaining Rs 7 crore at the earliest.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Peoples Movement Against Sexual Assault (PMASA). Additional Government Advocate S Rajashekar told the court that Rs 13 crore has been released to KSLSA and the requisition for remaining Rs 7 crore has not been received. As soon as the requisition is received, it will also be released as arrangements have been made and an order passed, he said.

Then the counsel for KSLSA submitted that the requisition has already been sent and in case it is required, it will be sent again. In view of this, the court directed the State Government to ensure the release of the remaining amount through the Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development at the earliest. Also taking note of the presence of Dr Manjula, Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, before the court through video conference, the court said that she need not be present on February 9, 2022, the next date of hearing.

During the last hearing, KSLSA had submitted that 188 applications received under the Victim Compensation Scheme have been kept pending on account of paucity of funds. The amount required from the State Government for disbursal under the scheme was Rs 20 crore for the period 2020-21. Taking note of it, the court had observed that unless the said amount is released, the scheme cannot be implemented by KSLSA and hence the State Government has to release the funds. In compliance with this order, the State Government released Rs 13 crore.