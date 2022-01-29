STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka releases Rs 13 crore to pay victims of sexual assault

As soon as the requisition is received, it will also be released as arrangements have been made and an order passed, he said.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Cash

image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has informed the Karnataka High Court that it has released Rs 13 crore to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to pay victims of sexual assault under the Victim Compensation Scheme out of the Rs 20 crore required to be paid for 2020-21. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the state to release the remaining Rs 7 crore at the earliest.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Peoples Movement Against Sexual Assault (PMASA). Additional Government Advocate S Rajashekar told the court that Rs 13 crore has been released to KSLSA and the requisition for remaining Rs 7 crore has not been received. As soon as the requisition is received, it will also be released as arrangements have been made and an order passed, he said.

Then the counsel for KSLSA submitted that the requisition has already been sent and in case it is required, it will be sent again. In view of this, the court directed the State Government to ensure the release of the remaining amount through the Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development at the earliest.  Also taking note of the presence of Dr Manjula, Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, before the court through video conference, the court said that she need not be present on February 9, 2022, the next date of hearing. 

During the last hearing, KSLSA had submitted that 188 applications received under the Victim Compensation Scheme have been kept pending on account of paucity of funds. The amount required from the State Government for disbursal under the scheme was Rs 20 crore for the period 2020-21.  Taking note of it, the court had observed that unless the said amount is released, the scheme cannot be implemented by KSLSA and hence the State Government has to release the funds. In compliance with this order, the State Government released Rs 13 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka sexual assault
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp