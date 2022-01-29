STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical student suspended for playing videogame in casualty block in Mangaluru

The student was on night duty on January 24 at Casualty Block of the Wenlock Hospital when he was caught on camera playing video game.

Published: 29th January 2022 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 12:44 AM

Suspended

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A post graduate medical student of a private college was suspended from the college after he was found playing videogame when he was assigned for clinicals at Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. A video of him playing videogame had gone viral in social media.

In a statement, Dr Sadashiv, District Surgeon, said the student was on night duty on January 24 at Casualty Block of the Wenlock Hospital when he was caught on camera playing video game. An enquiry into the incident found that he was indeed playing videogame after which he was kept under suspension.

