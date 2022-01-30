STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Kageri calls for debate on election reforms

Published: 30th January 2022 06:33 AM

Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the joint session of the Karnataka legislature, scheduled to start on February 14, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said the debate on electoral reforms should start in all spheres of society, including the legislature. “I will also write to the government appealing to ensure a debate inside the House in this regard,” he told media persons at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday.

He felt that this was the need of the hour, claiming that he had held a month-long deliberation in this regard with dignitaries from various fields including education and politics. With a direct reference to the recently held polls for the 25 MLC seats from the local bodies, Kageri observed that cash, caste and muscle power was a mockery of democracy. 

A debate on reforms will create an opinion as discourse will play a greater role as it was done during the Emergency, he felt. 

