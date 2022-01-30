STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notification to fill up backlog posts in Karnataka govt depts within a week

The Cabinet Sub-Committee for Backlog Vacancies, chaired by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, on Saturday directed officials to take measures to start filling up backlog vacancies.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notifications to fill backlog vacancies in various government departments, universities and other government institutions will be issued within a week and the process will be completed in the next three months.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee for Backlog Vacancies, chaired by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, on Saturday directed officials to take measures to start filling up backlog vacancies. Social Welfare Minister Srinivas Poojary, Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj, Fisheries Minister S Angara, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and Backward Classes Department Minister B Sriramulu are members of the cabinet sub-committee.

As many as 446 posts reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 436 posts for Scheduled Tribes are vacant in government colleges, aided technical institutes and universities, according to a statement issued after the committee meeting. 

‘Complete process in 6 months’ 

Officials were directed to issue notifications within a week. Department heads, who also attended the meeting, were told to appeal to the Karnataka Public Service Commission to issue the notifications for posts to be filled up through the commission and complete the process within six months.

