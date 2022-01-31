Drop arrogant ministers immediately, demands Renukacharya  

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Terming ministers who are not taking calls of MLAs as arrogant, chief minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya on Sunday requested the BJP high command and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to drop them from the cabinet immediately.Renukacharya, who is also an MLA, told the media at Honnali that these ministers are not interested in listening to the requests of party MLAs and redressing their grievances.

Admitting that he has complained to Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel against such ministers, he said, “The chief minister should remove them, and make space for loyal party workers who can change the fortunes of the party. Not just me, 15 other MLAs too have been insulted by these ministers.”

He said, “In the complaint, I have also demanded that our problems should be addressed within four days. We will raise this issue with BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh. My request should not be construed as the voice against the party. I am a loyal party worker and I too nurture the dream of bringing back the party to power in 2023 Assembly elections.”

On what triggered his outburst, he said, “When I called a minister, his personal assistant took the call and told me that the minister had tested Covid-positive and was under home isolation. But the next day, the same minister attended a cabinet meeting. Is this the way, a minster should reat party MLAs? We used to meet former chief minister BS Yediyurappa within five minutes. Bommai responds to our calls immediately. But these handful of ministers are hurting the image of the government.”