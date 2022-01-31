UGNEET: First round counselling to end on February 7  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced that the process for the first round of counseling for candidates who appeared in UGNEET 2021 for Medical, Dental and Ayush courses began on January 29 and will continue till February 7.

As per the schedule, candidates were able to download verification slips on January 29 and the seat matrix and fee structure was published. Option entry for eligible candidates, publication of mock allotment results and add, alter, rearrange and deletion of option entries by candidates can be done from February 1.

The schedule also states that the publication of the first-round allotment results along with exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates, payment of fees and downloading of admission order will be done on February 4. Payment of fees will have to be done by choice 1 and choice 2. Candidates can download the admission order by choice 1 after fee payment and submission of original documents.

Choice 1 candidates can submit original documents in-person at KEA in Bengaluru on February 5. Candidates should bring one set of attested photocopies of all documents. The last date of reporting for choice 1 candidates allotted medical/dental is February 7. The candidates must carry one set of attested photocopies as per the verification slip, the statement said.

Special training for CET, NEET, JEE hopefuls

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that applicants will be given special training to prevent their CET, NEET and JEE applications from getting rejected. He said candidates often make mistakes while filling out details like annual income, course selection, date of birth, category and even names. As a result, he said many are deprived of higher education, as to their applications are rejected on the basis of wrong information. To resolve the issue, he said special training is being provided to students at the UG and PG level in their colleges. Training is being provided as part of the GetCETGo initiative that was launched by the Karnataka government to help students prepare for exams.