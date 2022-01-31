STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

UT Khader appointed Congress deputy leader in Assembly  

The move comes after Ibrahim announced his decision to quit the party, disgruntled for being denied the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Published: 31st January 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

U T Khader (Photo| PTI)

U T Khader (Photo| PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following minority leader and MLC C M Ibrahim’s decision to quit the Congress, AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed another minority leader and former minister U T Khader as the deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the Assembly, in an attempt to strike a balance between caste and community representations ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Last week, Sonia had appointed former minister M B Patil, a Lingayat leader, as the chairman of the KPCC campaign committee.  Khader will be deputy to the Leader of Opposition and CLP leader Siddaramaiah. The move comes after Ibrahim announced his decision to quit the party, disgruntled for being denied the position of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. Apparently, the appointment has conciliated the Muslim leadership which was being allegedly ignored.

Ahead of the legislature session slated to start from February 14, the backward classes leader and man Friday of Sonia, B K Hariprasad, has been appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Council. Prakash Rathod, an SC Lambani community leader, was appointed chief whip.

Already, Vokkaliga leader D K Shivakumar has been leading the KPCC as its president with Eshwar Khandre, a Lingayat, Dhruvanarayana, SC right community, Sathish Jarkiholi, an ST Nayaka leader and Ramalinga Reddy, a prominent Reddy Vokkaliga leader of Bengaluru city, as the working presidents. Another working president would be appointed soon to give representation to the SC left community which the party had lacked, a source told TNIE.

Meanwhile, a group of Muslim religious heads held a meeting at a community hall on Nandidurga Road in Bengaluru on Sunday and warned that the community may have to teach the Congress a lesson for the raw deal. 

“The Leader of the Opposition post in the Council should have been given to a Muslim community leader. If the party continues to treat us as a mere vote bank, we will have to look for an alternative party like in West Bengal and Bihar,” said Mufti Iftikhar Ahmad Qasmi, Karnataka president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U T Khader Congress Legislature Party Assembly
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp