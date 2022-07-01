STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All for attention: 13-year-old Mangaluru boy fakes ‘communal attack’

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the boy had torn his shirt on his own using a pen.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 13-year-old boy, who had alleged that he was assaulted by two men belonging to another religion while returning from a madrasa in Surathkal on Monday confessed to the police on Thursday that he cooked up the story as he was not getting attention at home and school. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the boy had torn his shirt on his own using a pen.

When the police could not connect the dots based on his initial statement, the CCTV camera footage and other circumstantial evidence, he was called for questioning again on Thursday when he revealed the truth. He said the boy was suffering from low self esteem as he comes from a poor family and lags in studies.

The police will again record his statement before the Child Welfare Committee and doctors. Following this, the police called his parents and community leaders to discuss the issue. The issue had triggered tension in Surathkal and surrounding areas.

