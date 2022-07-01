STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet rank at 111: Honour for Saalumarada Thimmakka

Environmentalists and experts said that this is the first time anyone in Karnataka has been honoured with this rank.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai covers Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka in flower petals on her 111th birthday at Ambedkar Bhavan, in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka on Thursday was honoured with a cabinet rank for her conservation works across the state by CM Basavaraj Bommai on her 111th birthday, in Bengaluru. More than 1,200 people had gathered at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan to celebrate the event. Environmentalists and experts said that this is the first time anyone in Karnataka has been honoured with this rank.

Lauding her, the CM said she is the green ambassador of the state, and added the world was fortunate to have Thimmakka as an influential force. She never received any formal education, to which the CM observed that one does not need a degree but must keep working and can achieve anything in life. Bommai said that the state government would bear her travelling expenses to other parts of the state for her green endeavour.

“The State Information Department will develop a website to showcase her work and a web series would also be produced on people who have dedicated their lives for a better environment like Thimmakka,” the CM added. He said that the government will also allocate 10 acres of land near her native village in Hassan. The BDA has already gifted her 50x80 site in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, and the government will also build her house.

Bommai said that the Ecological Budget segment with an allocation of Rs 100 crore would be spent to offset the environmental degradation on an annual basis. Housing Minister V Sommana, former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwar, and BJP leader Tejaswini Anantakumar were also present on the occasion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saalumarada Thimmakka
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp