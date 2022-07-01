Karnataka bags top rank in implementing reforms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has bagged the ‘Top Achiever’ position in the implementation of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking of States/Union Territories released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday.

Karnataka improved its position from 17th rank to the ‘Top Achiever’ along with Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani said Karnataka is known for its industry-friendly policies and progressive reforms. He said the state is extensively working towards simplification of government processes as well as addressing feedback and grievances.

Nirani said the state rose to the top rank on the basis of its ability to improve implementation of reforms like Affidavit Based Clearance (ABC), land reforms, central inspection system, single-window clearances and sectoral policies.

Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department, E.V. Ramana Reddy said that Karnataka Udyog Mitra, the nodal agency for ensuring the implementation of EODB reforms in the state, has ensured timely and effective implementation of recommendations made by DPIIT, GoI. This has been achieved through coordination and efforts by over 30 state departments that implemented reforms across 15 reform areas, he said.