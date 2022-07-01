STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KSPCB to seize plastic from stores

Imposition of fine on violators will also come into immediate effect from Friday.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers | T P Sooraj

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of a nationwide ban on use of single-use plastic (SUP), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) chairman Shanth Avverahalli Thimmaiah on Thursday said that from July 1 (Friday), all items will be seized from all retail stores and other sales units.

Imposition of fine on violators will also come into immediate effect from Friday. Enough awareness has been spread, it is now time for action, Thimmaiah said.However, in the first phase of implementation of ban on SUP, chips and biscuit packets, water, cold drink and juice bottles, milk sachets and other such items have not been included in the list issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Thimmaiah said Karnataka had implemented the ban on use of plastic since 2016. The manufacturers/suppliers should take back the plastic used for packing items and recycle them. This should be mandatorily followed.

Plastic associations seek govt support

Asked whether plastic collection by BBMP will come to a halt, Thimmaiah said the issue will be discussed with the Palike and steps taken accordingly.He added that scion of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was roped in as the brand ambassador of the board, will help in spreading the message of SUP ban and create awareness. The deputy commissioners and gram panchayats will also play their part in curbing the menace.

The chairman said 112 units have been given notices since 2016, 104 manufacturing units have been shut down and criminal cases have been filed against 12 units — nine of which are in Ballari and three in Mysuru. Thimmaiah said that most of the biscuit and chips manufacturing units and packaging units are not in Karnataka, so acting against them is not possible.

However, many unitshave given representation to the Board seeking time as products have already
been rolled out. In the meantime, members of plastic associations have sought government intervention in the form of financial support as their livelihood will be affected. Jigish Doshi, President, Plastindia Foundation said business units manufacturing single/standalone product which fall under the banned category will face serious financial issues.

Hence, these manufacturers need to be protected by the government in terms of change in policy guidelines and fiscal incentives. One of the steps can be to give more time to the manufacturing units to enable them to comply with the order, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic Karnataka KSPCB Plastic Ban
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp