Sit and thrash out Mekedatu issue: Union minister to Karnataka, TN

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should hold talks and arrive at an understanding on the Mekedatu reservoir issue.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu along with Parliamentary consultative committee members and officials visit Nagavala in Mysuru taluk on Thursday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should hold talks and arrive at an understanding on the Mekedatu reservoir issue. The riparian states are into legal battle over sharing of Cauvery water, and they should talk in a conducive atmosphere, he said.

After inspecting three panchayats including Nagawala on the outskirts of the city along with members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee members on programmes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, he told media persons that the Centre is ready to extend all support for the project but the state should strike a pact on the water sharing issue.

The Ministry is encouraging water conservation activities, rainwater harvesting, renovation of water bodies and recharging of underground water tables, he said, adding that as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, he has decided to identify at least 50 water bodies in each district and improve water conservation.

The committee members also sought details of the renovation of Kalyani in Nagavala undertaken at a cost of Rs 8 lakh, water recharging pits and other works carried out using Jal Shakti funds and MGNREGA. He said the government is committed to supply clean tap water to every household.

He also lauded the Karnataka government for expediting the implementation of Jal Shakti’s works to address water scarcity by utilizing rainwater harvesting, recharging underground water tables, and rejuvenating water bodies. The Minister also interacted with Nagawala panchayat president Narendra, members, and officials. RDPR Commissioner Shilpa Nag, DC Bagadi Goutham, ZP CEO BR Poornima, and other officials were present.

