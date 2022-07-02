STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai bats for more funds for irrigation projects

Shekhawat presided over a meeting of Consultative Committee in Bengaluru which was attended by senior officers from the state and central government.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday sought more funds from the Centre for the state’s irrigation projects. During a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru, the CM requested for more funds from the Centre under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), sources said. The programme was launched by the Centre to provide financial assistance to the states to accelerate implementation of irrigation projects. The Upper Bhadra Project, which is set to get national project status, and Mekedatu balancing reservoir projects also came up for discussions. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol was also present.

Committee meeting
Shekhawat presided over a meeting of Consultative Committee in Bengaluru which was attended by senior officers from the state and central government. It highlighted the concerns of depleting ground water and stressed the need for sustainable water management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp