Bommai bats for more funds for irrigation projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday sought more funds from the Centre for the state’s irrigation projects. During a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru, the CM requested for more funds from the Centre under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), sources said. The programme was launched by the Centre to provide financial assistance to the states to accelerate implementation of irrigation projects. The Upper Bhadra Project, which is set to get national project status, and Mekedatu balancing reservoir projects also came up for discussions. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol was also present.

Committee meeting

Shekhawat presided over a meeting of Consultative Committee in Bengaluru which was attended by senior officers from the state and central government. It highlighted the concerns of depleting ground water and stressed the need for sustainable water management.